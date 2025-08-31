Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Preferred Bank $PFBC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth about $55,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.
Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of PFBC opened at $94.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.75. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.
Preferred Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Preferred Bank Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
