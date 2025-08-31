Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 86.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 406.1% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 387,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,763,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $6.48 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $860.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

