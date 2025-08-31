Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 177,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

