Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $96.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

