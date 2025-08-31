Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of WPP PLC $WPP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,448,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 824,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 93,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WPP PLC has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,060.0%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

