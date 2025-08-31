Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 692 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

