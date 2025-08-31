Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,358,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after buying an additional 111,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,156,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,486.68. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

