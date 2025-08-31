Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,104.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 183,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 67,715 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,903,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,449,257.72. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc acquired 36,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,874.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,599,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,866.92. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 725,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,622. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.