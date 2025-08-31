Solventum Corporation $SOLV Stock Holdings Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOLV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

