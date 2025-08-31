SPDR Gold Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 579,935 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately57% compared to the average volume of 370,226 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $318.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $228.52 and a 12 month high of $318.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

