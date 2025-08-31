Spire Global (SPIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $18.4450 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.07 on Friday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $227,125.08. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,593,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,928. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spire Global by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Spire Global by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

