S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

STBA opened at $39.51 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

