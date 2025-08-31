Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NIKE Call Options (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 168,472 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof59% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,073 call options.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.34 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.