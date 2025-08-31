Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.97, but opened at $42.80. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 6,082,981 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,200 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,185.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 893.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 272,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

