Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.6667.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,905,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $105,714,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,876,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,095,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,659,000 after buying an additional 421,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%.The firm had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.