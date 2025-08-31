TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $421.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4,513.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 904.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

