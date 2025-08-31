The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 170.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 268,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 82,292 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 282.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.