Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $177.61 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $151.60 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

