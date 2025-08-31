Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.92.

Shares of TD opened at C$103.12 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$108.68. The firm has a market cap of C$177.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,666.20. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total transaction of C$611,269.12. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,130,935. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

