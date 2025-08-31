Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 152,150 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately34% compared to the average daily volume of 113,503 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

