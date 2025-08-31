Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 35,299 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately416% compared to the average volume of 6,835 put options.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $656,908,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $620,875,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% in the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.