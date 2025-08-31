Traders Buy Large Volume of Super Micro Computer Call Options (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 496,672 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof35% compared to the average daily volume of 366,554 call options.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,040,000 shares of company stock worth $52,755,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,395,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 596.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

