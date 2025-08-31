Traders Purchase High Volume of Okta Call Options (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 60,711 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately153% compared to the average volume of 23,960 call options.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Okta by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

