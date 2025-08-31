Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 61,262 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof68% compared to the average volume of 36,552 call options.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.73. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director James E. Newsome sold 32,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $200,002.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 194,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,968.08. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at $565,872,449.52. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,466,662 shares of company stock valued at $33,020,046 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 41.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,984,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jones Trading started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

