Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Up 78.6% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG)'s share price rose 78.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 1,803,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,034% from the average daily volume of 84,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 26.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

