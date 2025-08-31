TSE:SKE Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

SKE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Skeena Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.67. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$23.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 16,500 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total value of C$301,847.70. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

