Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.2222.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

