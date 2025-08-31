Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 311.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.80. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.18 and a 52-week high of $252.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

