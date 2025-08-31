VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd.

VNET Group Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in VNET Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,758,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in VNET Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 24,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in VNET Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

