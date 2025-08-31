Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,961 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 83.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.0%

Badger Meter stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

