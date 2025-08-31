West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1,520.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance
NYSE:WST opened at $247.18 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66.
West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WST
West Pharmaceutical Services Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Pharmaceutical Services
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.