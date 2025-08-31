West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1,520.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $247.18 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Barclays began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

