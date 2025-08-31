What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for PCT Q3 Earnings?

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PureCycle Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCT. TD Cowen raised shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.