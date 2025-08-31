What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ERJ Q3 Earnings?

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

