Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.11. 2,583,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,620,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Specifically, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,103.45. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Joseph Kedzior sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 834,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,647.16. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $134,246.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,431 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.41. This trade represents a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

