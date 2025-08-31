WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 1,246.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 8,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 906,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

WillScot Stock Down 1.3%

WillScot stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Transactions at WillScot

In other WillScot news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,810.95. The trade was a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

