Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of WIT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.93. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wipro Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
