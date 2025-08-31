Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI raised Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,988,000. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,628,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

