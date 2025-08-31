Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for FMS FY2025 Earnings

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.