Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of SMP Q3 Earnings

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $38.75 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

