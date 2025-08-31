Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $81.82 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $139,173.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $103,686.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $742,577.60. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

