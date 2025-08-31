Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for ProAssurance

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.82 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

