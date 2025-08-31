Zacks Research Weighs in on BP’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

Get BP alerts:

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. BP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57. BP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 942.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BP by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,195,000 after buying an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 5,751.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 170,221 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BP by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in BP by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.