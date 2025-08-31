Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.44.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
