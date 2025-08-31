Zscaler (ZS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $707.15 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $277.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,065.58, a PEG ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.10.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,328,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 190,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,697,000 after buying an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,164,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,140,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.49.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

