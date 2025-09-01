85,026 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NUS stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

