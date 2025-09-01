Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.89 ($0.08). 205,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 134,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Abingdon Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

About Abingdon Health

(Get Free Report)

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abingdon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abingdon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.