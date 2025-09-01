ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.