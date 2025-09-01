Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.52 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AAP opened at $60.74 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,214,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,312,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 75.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 48.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,867,000 after purchasing an additional 461,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 281.2% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 600,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 443,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

