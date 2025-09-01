Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE AAP opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently -15.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.