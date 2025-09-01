Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Affirm Stock Up 10.6%

AFRM stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Affirm has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $89,217,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4,415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 172.5% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

